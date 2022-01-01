Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Napa

Napa restaurants
Napa restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Item pic

 

Forge Pizza - Napa

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAT IRON STEAK$30.00
10oz prime cut, basil butter, truffle fries, brussels sprouts with bacon bits
More about Forge Pizza - Napa
Tarla Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

1480 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LB Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$32.00
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill

