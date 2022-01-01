Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Napa
/
Napa
/
French Fries
Napa restaurants that serve french fries
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
Avg 4.4
(223 reviews)
French Fries
$3.50
More about Taqueria Maria
PIZZA
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
Avg 4.7
(9755 reviews)
FRENCH FRIES
$6.00
More about Bistro Don Giovanni
Angele Restaurant & Bar
540 Main Street, Napa
Avg 3.9
(2808 reviews)
French Fries
$10.00
More about Angele Restaurant & Bar
Kitchen Door
610 1st St, Napa
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$4.50
More about Kitchen Door
