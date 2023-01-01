Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve fried pickles

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Item pic

 

Loveski Deli

610 First Street, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Schnitzel$20.00
Mashed Potatoes, Lemon
More about Loveski Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Cookies

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Napa to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston