Gumbo in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Gumbo
Napa restaurants that serve gumbo
The Q Restaurant & Bar
1313 Main Street, Napa
No reviews yet
Bowl Gumbo
$18.00
More about The Q Restaurant & Bar
Heritage Eats
3824 Bel Aire Plz,, Napa
No reviews yet
Andouille & Shrimp Gumbo - Destination LOUISIANA
$15.75
Louisiana’s state dish done Heritage style - hearty stew of grilled Gulf shrimp, smokey-spicy andouille sausage, white rice, okra, tomato, celery, onion, garlic and bell pepper
More about Heritage Eats
