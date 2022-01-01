Ravioli in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve ravioli
Mary’s Pizza Shack
3085 Jefferson St., Napa
|Meat Ravioli
|$15.75
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard lane, Napa
|RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE
|$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
tomato sauce
|RAVIOLI HALF and HALF
|$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
half tomato sauce, half lemon cream sauce
|RAVIOLI LEMON CREAM
|$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
lemon cream sauce