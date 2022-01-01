Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

3085 Jefferson St., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Ravioli$15.75
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
Item pic

PIZZA

Bistro Don Giovanni

4110 Howard lane, Napa

Avg 4.7 (9755 reviews)
Takeout
RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
tomato sauce
RAVIOLI HALF and HALF$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
half tomato sauce, half lemon cream sauce
RAVIOLI LEMON CREAM$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
lemon cream sauce
More about Bistro Don Giovanni

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Caesar Salad

Chili

Chile Relleno

Chicken Noodles

Avocado Toast

Noodle Soup

Croissants

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston