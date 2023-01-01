Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Steak Sandwiches

Napa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Tarla Mediterranean Grill image

GRILL

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

1480 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (4400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LB Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$32.00
More about Tarla Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Heritage Eats

3824 Bel Aire Plz,, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Heritage Steak Sandwich$13.13
Cowboy Steak, Crunchy Slaw, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ Sauce
More about Heritage Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Fish And Chips

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Curry

Fried Rice

Risotto

Tostadas

Super Burritos

Short Ribs

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston