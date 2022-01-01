Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Napa

Napa restaurants
Napa restaurants that serve tarts

La Cheve Bakery & Brews image

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Raspberry Tart$8.00
Angele Restaurant & Bar image

 

Angele Restaurant & Bar

540 Main Street, Napa

Avg 3.9 (2808 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Tart*$20.00
créme fraïche, dill, capers, red onion, parsley
