Tarts in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Tarts
Napa restaurants that serve tarts
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
Avg 4.5
(222 reviews)
Almond Raspberry Tart
$8.00
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
Angele Restaurant & Bar
540 Main Street, Napa
Avg 3.9
(2808 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Tart*
$20.00
créme fraïche, dill, capers, red onion, parsley
More about Angele Restaurant & Bar
