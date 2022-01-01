Tostadas in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve tostadas
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Tostadas Rancheros con Carnitas
crispy corn tostada, fried egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic
|Tostadas Rancheros
crispy corn tostada, fried egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro
Frida's Mexican Grill
1533 Trancas St, Napa
|ceviche tostada carte
|$3.00
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
|Tostada de Ceviche
|$7.50
|Super Tostada
|$10.95
|Super Tostada camaron
|$15.50
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Tostada Vegetariana
|$14.50
•Refried beans
•Lettuce
•Zanahorias en vinagre
•Cotija Cheese
•Sour cream
•Avocado
•Habanero salsa
