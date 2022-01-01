Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve tostadas

Consumer pic

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostadas Rancheros con Carnitas
crispy corn tostada, fried egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic
Tostadas Rancheros
crispy corn tostada, fried egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro
More about Southside
Frida's Mexican Grill image

 

Frida's Mexican Grill

1533 Trancas St, Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
ceviche tostada carte$3.00
More about Frida's Mexican Grill
Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada de Ceviche$7.50
Super Tostada$10.95
Super Tostada camaron$15.50
More about Taqueria Maria
Item pic

 

La Cheve Bakery & Brews

376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Vegetariana$14.50
•Refried beans
•Lettuce
•Zanahorias en vinagre
•Cotija Cheese
•Sour cream
•Avocado
•Habanero salsa
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
