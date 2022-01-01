Turkey burgers in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about BIG D BURGERS
BIG D BURGERS
1005 Silverado Trl, Napa
|Turkey Burger
|$11.29
1/3 lb Turkey Pattie, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa
|Turkey Wisconsin Burger
|$14.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
|Turkey California Burger
|$17.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
|Turkey Texas Avocado Burger
|$14.99
Jack cheese, sliced avocado, salsa, mayo & pickled jalapeño on a toasted egg bun.