Turkey burgers in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  Turkey Burgers

Napa restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Big D Burgers image

 

BIG D BURGERS

1005 Silverado Trl, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$11.29
1/3 lb Turkey Pattie, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Red Onion, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasty Sesame Bun.
More about BIG D BURGERS
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (4075 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Wisconsin Burger$14.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Turkey California Burger$17.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Turkey Texas Avocado Burger$14.99
Jack cheese, sliced avocado, salsa, mayo & pickled jalapeño on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside

