Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

Californian fare with Italian Flare!

1727 TEXAS AVE S

Popular Items

CORONADO TACOS$12.00
Two grilled white fish tacos with Napa slaw, avocado, and corn relish. Served with guacamole and chips.
8" HALF / HALF
8" CHEESE$9.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-grated Parmigiano, and fontina.
8" CARNIVORE$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, red peppers, and prosciutto.
8" BRAZOS BBQ CHICKEN$10.00
All-natural chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, red onions, and garnished with cilantro.
FAMILY PACK: TONY'S BOW TIE$48.00
All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sauteed in alfredo sauce. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with breadsticks.
8" TRUFFLE & DATE$10.00
Prosciutto, dates, fontina, mozzarella, red onions, and white truffle oil.
8" MARGHERITA$10.00
Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes.
8" MUSH N' SPIN$10.00
Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with white truffle oil.
8" PEPPERONI$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni.
Location

1727 TEXAS AVE S

COLLEGE STATION TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
