Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MUSH N' SPIN$16.00
Mushroom, spinach, caramelized onion, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, and fried brussel sprout leaves garnished with truffle oil.
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$7.50
TONY'S BOW TIE$18.00
All-natural, wood-fired grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, peas, and red onions, sautéed in alfredo sauce
AHI AND AVOCADO SALAD$17.00
Seared Ahi tuna and fresh avocado over a bed of spring mix with red and yellow peppers, finished with our homemade ponzu sauce.
GRILLED SALMON$21.00
Sustainable Verlasso salmon filet grilled with a roasted tomato and garlic sauce, topped with a balsamic glaze. Served with roasted green beans and roasted potatoes.
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with parmigiana.
CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and all-natural, grilled chicken with your choice of dressing. Gluten-Free
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Fresh baked chicken breast, flash fried, topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmigiano. Served with a side of pasta.
PEPPERONI$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, and pepperoni
NAPA QUESO$9.00
Homemade blend of roasted corn, melted cheese, and cream. Topped with corn salsa
Location

TULSA OK

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
