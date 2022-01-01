Go
  • Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

7148 Muirfield Dr.

Popular Items

Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze
Caprese Grilled Chicken$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, tomatoes, fresh basil, toasted challah bun
Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
Baked French Brie$10.00
Brie and orange marmalade in a crisp, honey-drizzled phyllo shell with apricot, orange and cracked pepper preserves, granny smith apples, fresh strawberries
Crispy Calamari$14.00
Sweet Drop peppers, pepperoncini peppers, garlic butter, lemon aioli
Spaghetti Pesto with Chicken$17.00
Basil pesto cream, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan
Chicken Saltimbocca$18.00
Boneless chicken breaset seared with prosciutto and fresh sage, white wine, butter, grilled asparagus, asiago au gratin potatoes
Crab Cakes$18.00
Whole grain mustard glaze, confetti cabbage slaw, caper remoulade
Harvest Salmon$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
Napa Greens$8.00
Field greens, smoked bacon, candied pecans, green apple, radish, bleu cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Location

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
