Go
Toast

Napa River Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1211 Herr Ln • $$

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Pad Thai$16.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$20.00
Confit potatoes, olives, broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
House ground beef and bacon, tomato jam, caramelized red onion, American cheese, Pop's pickles, shredded lettuce, foie gras aioli, toasted brioche bun
Seared Salmon$26.00
Confit potatoes, olives, brown butter broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
Warm Goat Cheese$16.00
Whipped Capriole Farm chèvre, seasonal jam, fleur de sel, house country wheat
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, parmesan crisp, fresh parmesan, white anchovy, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
Mushroom Spring Rolls$10.00
Mushroom duxelles, vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, scallions, Chile garlic sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1211 Herr Ln

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Comfy Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steak & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Warm lighting, dark gray walls, and red leather accent Steak & Bourbon. Walk through our doors and instantly feel relaxed, like you just walked into a 1920's speakeasy. Pictures of bourbon's long history adorn our walls as well as shots from some of Louisville's most iconic locations.

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Joe's Older than Dirt Lyndon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston