Naperville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Naperville

Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Yogurt Bowl$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Santo Cielo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Papardelle Bolognese$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
Chocolate Tart$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
Cheeseburger$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
More about Santo Cielo
Taps N Tenders image

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
Large Waffle Fries$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Cheese Curds$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
More about Taps N Tenders
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Burger$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
Bottoms Up Burger$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
Italian Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Riverwalk Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Riverwalk Cafe

441 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Riverwalk Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naperville

Pancakes

French Toast

Waffles

Omelettes

Rigatoni

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston