Naperville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Naperville
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|Fruit Yogurt Bowl
|$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
More about Santo Cielo
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Popular items
|Papardelle Bolognese
|$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Popular items
|Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless
|$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
|Cheese Curds
|$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
|Bottoms Up Burger
|$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
|Italian Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce