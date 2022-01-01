Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naperville burger restaurants you'll love

Naperville restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Naperville

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Short Stack$7.59
3 pancakes served with powder sugar
Chicken N' Waffle$13.99
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
lightly battered elbow noodles with bacon and smoked gouda cheese served with ranch for dipping
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa
More about Up North Ale House
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

2879 95th Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

