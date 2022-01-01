Naperville burger restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Popular items
|Country Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
|Short Stack
|$7.59
3 pancakes served with powder sugar
|Chicken N' Waffle
|$13.99
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Popular items
|Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.99
lightly battered elbow noodles with bacon and smoked gouda cheese served with ranch for dipping
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa