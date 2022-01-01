Naperville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Naperville
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about The Swine Cellar
The Swine Cellar
1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$3.00
4pc
|Corn Muffins
|$3.00
2pc
|Potato Salad
|$3.00
More about Balboa's Cheesesteaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Balboa's Cheesesteaks
22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117, Naperville
|Popular items
|#1 Champ
|$9.50
The Champion of Cheesesteaks for a reason! Just Prime Steak, Whiz and Onions. It’s good to be the Champ!
|Fried Ravioli
|$4.99
Get out!! Fried Ravioli? You have to try this delicious appetizer.
|#2 Body Shot
|$9.50
Prime Beef Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You don't like Onions? We'll leave them out!
More about Eggs Inc
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggs Inc
220 S Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|KidsGrilled Cheese
|$5.69
|CB Hash &2 Eggs
|$11.29
|Jaimes Combo
|$11.75
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Popular items
|Chicken Alla Parmesan
|$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
|Bruschetta
|$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.