Naperville sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
The Swine Cellar image

 

The Swine Cellar

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hush Puppies$3.00
4pc
Corn Muffins$3.00
2pc
Potato Salad$3.00
Balboa's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Balboa's Cheesesteaks

22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117, Naperville

Avg 3.3 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Champ$9.50
The Champion of Cheesesteaks for a reason! Just Prime Steak, Whiz and Onions. It’s good to be the Champ!
Fried Ravioli$4.99
Get out!! Fried Ravioli? You have to try this delicious appetizer.
#2 Body Shot$9.50
Prime Beef Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You don't like Onions? We'll leave them out!
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

220 S Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KidsGrilled Cheese$5.69
CB Hash &2 Eggs$11.29
Jaimes Combo$11.75
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alla Parmesan$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
Bruschetta$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
