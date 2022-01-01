Naperville Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Naperville

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Vodka$19.95
Chicken Parmesan$27.95
House Salad$8.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Fiamme image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$13.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Aborio Rice Croquettes, Italian Gremolata, Imported Peccorino, Basil & House Made Marinara
Bruschetta Fiamme$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
Sausage Rigatoni$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan
More about Fiamme
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alla Parmesan$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
Bruschetta$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naperville

Pancakes

French Toast

Waffles

Omelettes

Rigatoni

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston