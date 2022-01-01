Naperville Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Naperville
More about Rosebud Naperville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$19.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.95
|House Salad
|$8.95
More about Fiamme
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$13.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Aborio Rice Croquettes, Italian Gremolata, Imported Peccorino, Basil & House Made Marinara
|Bruschetta Fiamme
|$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
|Sausage Rigatoni
|$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Popular items
|Chicken Alla Parmesan
|$17.45
Freshly breaded to order, served with our homemade marinara, parmigiana, mozzarella and your choice of pasta
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$8.99
Freshly Breaded to Order and served with our Homemade Marinara, Parmigiana, and Mozzarella
|Bruschetta
|$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.