Naperville Mexican restaurants you'll love

More about Lil Donkeys
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
|Pollo
|$7.25
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, pinto beans, rice.
|"Especial" Milanesa
|$7.50
thin-sliced breaded beef, avocado, pico de gallo, beans, chipotle aioli, pickled carrots
More about Quiubo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Popular items
|Guacamole Tradicional
|$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
|Arroz
|$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
|Flautas
|$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
More about FIRE IT UP
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE
|$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
|ASIAN
|$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
|GUAC & CHIPS
|$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.