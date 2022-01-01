Naperville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Naperville

Lil Donkeys image

 

Lil Donkeys

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
Pollo$7.25
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, pinto beans, rice.
"Especial" Milanesa$7.50
thin-sliced breaded beef, avocado, pico de gallo, beans, chipotle aioli, pickled carrots
More about Lil Donkeys
Quiubo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Quiubo

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (2421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole Tradicional$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
Arroz$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
Flautas$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
More about Quiubo
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
ASIAN$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
GUAC & CHIPS$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
More about FIRE IT UP

