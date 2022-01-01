Naperville pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Naperville

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Vodka$19.95
Chicken Parmesan$27.95
House Salad$8.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
More about Up North Ale House
Fiamme image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$13.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Aborio Rice Croquettes, Italian Gremolata, Imported Peccorino, Basil & House Made Marinara
Bruschetta Fiamme$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
Sausage Rigatoni$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan
More about Fiamme

