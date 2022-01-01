Naperville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Naperville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$19.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.95
|House Salad
|$8.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Arancini
|$13.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Aborio Rice Croquettes, Italian Gremolata, Imported Peccorino, Basil & House Made Marinara
|Bruschetta Fiamme
|$13.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
|Sausage Rigatoni
|$19.00
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan