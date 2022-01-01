Avocado toast in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve avocado toast
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Greek Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Grilled Sourdough, Guacamole, Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Dill, Olive Oil
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Spicy Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|New Avocado Toast
|$13.29
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.