Avocado toast in Naperville

Spartan Ale House image

 

Spartan Ale House

3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Avocado Toast$11.00
Grilled Sourdough, Guacamole, Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Dill, Olive Oil
More about Spartan Ale House
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Avocado Toast$13.00
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
New Avocado Toast$13.29
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Avocado Toast image

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.50
Seeded rye toasted with smoked gouda and topped with smashed avocado, leek powder, radish, pickled leeks, Aleppo pepper, and black sesame.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville

