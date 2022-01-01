Bacon cheeseburgers in Naperville
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$15.00
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion, Cheddar, Fries
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$12.99
Smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
Served with fries.
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun