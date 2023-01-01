Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve biryani

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

Goat Fry Biryani$15.99
Marinated tender bone in goat cooked with aromatic rich basmati rice.
Golconda SPL Mutton Dhum Biryani$17.99
Marinated goat meat layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
Hyderabadi SPL Chicken Dhum Biryani$14.99
Marinated chicken layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

CHICKEN BIRYANI$13.95
Combination of Basmati rice and chicken seasoned with Indian herbs and spices, then cooked on a slow fire. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
VEGETABLE BIRYANI$12.95
Blend of Basmati rice & vegetables flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked on low heat. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
VEGAN BIRYANI$12.95
