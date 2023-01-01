Biryani in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve biryani
More about Golconda
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$15.99
Marinated tender bone in goat cooked with aromatic rich basmati rice.
|Golconda SPL Mutton Dhum Biryani
|$17.99
Marinated goat meat layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
|Hyderabadi SPL Chicken Dhum Biryani
|$14.99
Marinated chicken layered underneath aromatic basmati rice cooked in a special pot sealed and garnished with fried onions, cilantro.
More about Indian Harvest.
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$13.95
Combination of Basmati rice and chicken seasoned with Indian herbs and spices, then cooked on a slow fire. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$12.95
Blend of Basmati rice & vegetables flavored with saffron & spiced, then cooked on low heat. Served with Raita. Gluten-free.
|VEGAN BIRYANI
|$12.95