Blueberry pancakes in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$12.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).