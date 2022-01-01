Brisket in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve brisket
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Tacos- Brisket
|$13.99
Smoked Brisket, Salsa Roja, Pepper jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro. Served with choice of side
|Brisket and Mac Grilled Cheese
|$14.49
Smoked BBQ brisket smothered in zombie bbq sauce, mac and cheese, and jalapeno bacon, placed between two slices of toast, muenster, provolone, and white cheddar cheese!
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Mashed Potatoes with Brisket Gravy
|$2.99
Hand whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes. Available with or without Brisket gravy.
|Sliced Brisket A la Carte
|$16.49
Q’s slow-smoked beef brisket sliced to perfection.
|Chopped Brisket A la Carte
|$13.99
Dry-rubbed beef smoked up to 16 hours, chopped, and recommended with our N. Carolina Vinegar sauce.