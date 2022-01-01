Cake in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve cake
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Masa Cakes
|$10.00
An update to a Mexican classic. Six Masa cakes stuffed with chorizo, cheese, fresno peppers, cilantro over a spicy red sauce topped with fresh arugula.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Coconut Cake
|$15.00
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
|Godiva Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|(GF) Chunky Monkey CAKES
|$12.50
|Caramel Banana CAKES
|$11.00
Pancakes Filled and Topped with Banana, Sugar Pecans, and Caramel
|Limon-Blue CAKES
|$12.00
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$3.25
Fluffy, moist pineapple cake, brown sugar pineapple jam, maraschino cherry on top :)
|Birthday Cake Donut
|$12.95
Two of our yeast donuts stacked and iced like a cake with our Tahitian Vanilla icing. Rolled in sprinkles, finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing & white chocolate crisp pearls. Sorry, we are not able to customize, but are happy to write a greeting on the box top
|Crumb Cake
|$3.25
Spiced cake donut, cinnamon Tahitian vanilla icing, cinnamon streusel
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Funnel Cake Fries with Cinnamon Sugar
|$4.39
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Encore Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00