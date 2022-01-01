Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve cake

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masa Cakes$10.00
An update to a Mexican classic. Six Masa cakes stuffed with chorizo, cheese, fresno peppers, cilantro over a spicy red sauce topped with fresh arugula.
More about Front Street Cantina
Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$15.00
Double Chocolate Cake$15.00
Godiva Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Rosebud Naperville
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(GF) Chunky Monkey CAKES$12.50
Caramel Banana CAKES$11.00
Pancakes Filled and Topped with Banana, Sugar Pecans, and Caramel
Limon-Blue CAKES$12.00
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Item pic

 

Firecakes

50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$3.25
Fluffy, moist pineapple cake, brown sugar pineapple jam, maraschino cherry on top :)
Birthday Cake Donut$12.95
Two of our yeast donuts stacked and iced like a cake with our Tahitian Vanilla icing. Rolled in sprinkles, finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing & white chocolate crisp pearls. Sorry, we are not able to customize, but are happy to write a greeting on the box top
Crumb Cake$3.25
Spiced cake donut, cinnamon Tahitian vanilla icing, cinnamon streusel
More about Firecakes
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries with Cinnamon Sugar$4.39
More about Taps N Tenders
Ube Cake with Flan image

 

Cafe Cebu

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Cake with Flan$3.50
More about Cafe Cebu
Fiamme image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Encore Chocolate Cake$8.00
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
More about Fiamme
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$3.95
Carrot Cake$5.15
Banana Cake$3.95
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

