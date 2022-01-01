Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve calamari

Spartan Ale House image

 

Spartan Ale House

3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Lemon
More about Spartan Ale House
Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Calamari$17.50
Calamari$18.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALAMARI SALT & PEPPER$15.00
Batter fried squid rings tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, & green onion
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$10.99
fresh, tender squid lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon wedge and marinara
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

Zade's Lounge

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rhode Island Calamari$16.00
garlic herb butter, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers
More about Zade's Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Lemon Vinaigrette, Arugula & Cherry Tomato
More about Fiamme
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$11.99
Lightly coated in seasoned flour, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.95
Lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in a spicy giardiniera oil.
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chai Lattes

Chicken Nuggets

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Quiche

Caesar Salad

Hot Chocolate

Cake

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston