Calamari in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve calamari
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Lemon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|L Calamari
|$17.50
|Calamari
|$18.95
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|CALAMARI SALT & PEPPER
|$15.00
Batter fried squid rings tossed with chopped ginger, garlic, & green onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Calamari
|$10.99
fresh, tender squid lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon wedge and marinara
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Rhode Island Calamari
|$16.00
garlic herb butter, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Calamari
|$14.00
Lemon Vinaigrette, Arugula & Cherry Tomato
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Calamari
|$11.99
Lightly coated in seasoned flour, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce