Cappuccino in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Firecakes
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
2/3 shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso layered with steamed milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville
|Competition Cappuccino
|$4.35
The 'Com Capp' is our nod to the historical requirements of the World Barista Championship cappuccino. A European-style cappuccino that comes in 6oz and your choice of milk.
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Classic Cappuccino that comes in 8oz and your choice of steamed milk.
