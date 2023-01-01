Ceviche in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve ceviche
Fat Rosie’s - Naperville
22 E. Chicago Avenue, Naperville
|Ceviche Campechano
|$17.00
Shrimp and fish ceviche with habanero-mango leche de tigre, red onions, radish, microgreens, served with banana chips
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Ceviche De Pescado
|$15.00
.tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips
|Ceviche De Salmon
|$16.00
citrus cured salmon, crispy corn, avocado, red onion, cilantro, serrano-lime jelly, mandarin orange jus
|Ceviche De Atun
|$16.00
ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips