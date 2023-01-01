Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve ceviche

Main pic

 

Fat Rosie’s - Naperville

22 E. Chicago Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Campechano$17.00
Shrimp and fish ceviche with habanero-mango leche de tigre, red onions, radish, microgreens, served with banana chips
More about Fat Rosie’s - Naperville
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Quiubo

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (2421 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche De Pescado$15.00
.tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips
Ceviche De Salmon$16.00
citrus cured salmon, crispy corn, avocado, red onion, cilantro, serrano-lime jelly, mandarin orange jus
Ceviche De Atun$16.00
ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips
More about Quiubo

Map

Map

