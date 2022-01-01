Chicken salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
|$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
|BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
|$14.49
|Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$12.99
Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Southwest BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with corn tortilla strips.
|Citrus Chicken Tango Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, chopped walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and mango Chardonnay vinaigrette.
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken breast strips tossed in our buffalo sauce with mixed greens, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion with ranch dressing
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens topped with our grilled marinated
chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, and
shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with a
side of honey mustard