Chicken salad in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad$12.99
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad$14.49
Chicken Strawberry Salad$12.99
Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Door County Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Item pic

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with corn tortilla strips.
Citrus Chicken Tango Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, chopped walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and mango Chardonnay vinaigrette.
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken breast strips tossed in our buffalo sauce with mixed greens, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion with ranch dressing
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens topped with our grilled marinated
chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, and
shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with a
side of honey mustard
