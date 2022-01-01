Chicken sandwiches in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
|Malibu Chicken Sandwich
|$12.59
A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.
More about Santo Cielo
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
tempura fried chicken thigh, buttermilk sauce, pickles, romaine, pepperjack. Served w/ frites
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
More about Zade's Lounge
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|TNT Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries
|Lunch Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|BYO Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Create your own chicken sandwich. Crispy or grilled. Served with your choice of fries
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with cheddar cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.99
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese,
jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce
|Tomato Basil Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Our marinated chicken breast with sun dried tomato
basil pesto sauce, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce,
tomato and red onion