Chicken sandwiches in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and cheese garnished with avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with French Fries
More about Front Street Cantina
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich$12.59
A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
tempura fried chicken thigh, buttermilk sauce, pickles, romaine, pepperjack. Served w/ frites
More about Santo Cielo
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

Zade's Lounge

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
slaw, pickles, z sauce, brioche bun
More about Zade's Lounge
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TNT Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Breaded chicken with ranch and buffalo garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and provolone cheese. Served with choice of fries
Lunch Chicken Sandwich$10.99
BYO Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Create your own chicken sandwich. Crispy or grilled. Served with your choice of fries
More about Taps N Tenders
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours, and recommended with our Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with cheddar cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.99
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese,
jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce
Tomato Basil Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our marinated chicken breast with sun dried tomato
basil pesto sauce, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce,
tomato and red onion
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

