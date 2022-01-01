Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Chicken Soup
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken soup
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
No reviews yet
Chicken Udon Soup
$15.00
More about Wild Tuna
Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
No reviews yet
Gluten-Free Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.00
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup
$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville
Chicken Salad
Gnocchi
Chicken Wraps
Boneless Wings
Curry
Cobb Salad
Chili
Pretzels
More near Naperville to explore
Plainfield
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1516 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(618 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1840 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(178 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(571 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston