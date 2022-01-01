Chicken tenders in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Served with fries and barbeque sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Nashville Chicken Strips
|$12.99
Tender breaded chicken strips fried to
perfection then dipped in our Nashville hot
sauce (not too hot!). Served with carrots,
celery and a side of ranch dressing. Yeehaw!
JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
5 Jackson Ave, Naperville
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
|(20) Chicken Tenders
|$24.99
Our crispy chicken is all white meat, buttermilk marinated and hand battered. Choose 2 sauces.
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Kids Chicken Strips (3)
|$8.99
Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.
|Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)
|$1.99
Extra chicken strips click here ------->