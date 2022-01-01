Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
Served with fries and barbeque sauce.
More about Front Street Cantina
Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$12.00
More about Rosebud Naperville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Strips$12.99
Tender breaded chicken strips fried to
perfection then dipped in our Nashville hot
sauce (not too hot!). Served with carrots,
celery and a side of ranch dressing. Yeehaw!
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

 

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville

5 Jackson Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
Crispy Chicken Tenders image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
(20) Chicken Tenders$24.99
Our crispy chicken is all white meat, buttermilk marinated and hand battered. Choose 2 sauces.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Zade's Lounge image

 

Zade's Lounge

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Zade's Lounge
Fiamme image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Fiamme
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips (3)$8.99
Boneless, white meat, breaded chicken tenders fried to order. A side and a drink included.
Indiv. Chicken Strip(s)$1.99
Extra chicken strips click here ------->
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$7.10
Chicken Finger$4.85
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

