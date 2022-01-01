Chilaquiles in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Chilaquiles & Eggs
|$12.00
Spicy! Fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, mixed in our house made red salsa, ghost pepper cheese, pico de Gallo and side of sour cream.
Add Chicken $3 Add Steak $5
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Chilaquiles
|$6.25
Crispy tortilla strips, onion, cilantro, crema & queso fresco, beans, salsa verde.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
sunny side up eggs, crispy tortilla chips, crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion, epazote, salsa morita
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.