Chilaquiles in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles & Eggs$12.00
Spicy! Fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, mixed in our house made red salsa, ghost pepper cheese, pico de Gallo and side of sour cream.
Add Chicken $3 Add Steak $5
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Chilaquiles image

 

Lil Donkeys

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$6.25
Crispy tortilla strips, onion, cilantro, crema & queso fresco, beans, salsa verde.
More about Lil Donkeys
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Quiubo

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (2421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$16.00
sunny side up eggs, crispy tortilla chips, crema, queso fresco, avocado, onion, epazote, salsa morita
More about Quiubo
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

