Chili in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve chili

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAULIFLOWER CHILI GARLIC$12.50
TANGY CHILI GARLIC TOFU$11.50
Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers & onions in chili garlic sauce
SOFT SHELL CRAB IN CHILI GARLIC SAUCE$22.95
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup$5.00
The Swine Cellar image

 

The Swine Cellar

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chili$3.00
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chili Cup$4.19
Southwest style white chicken chili with corn, beans, and poblano peppers for a slightly spicy finish.
SW Chili Con Queso$9.49
Tortilla chips served with a combination of white cheese, chili, and pico de gallo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Fiamme Chili Oil$15.00
Our Homemade Chili Oil starts off as our Herbaceous Oil, then with a blend of Red pepper chili flakes, roasted garlic, and fresh thyme. the oil becomes a delicious compliment to any dish!
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$6.99
Item pic

 

Indian Harvest

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Onion Lime & Chili Small
Only one per order.
LAMB CHILI MASALA$16.95
Finely cut lamb cooked with hot spices, herbs & green chilies..... a delight for spice lovers. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN CHILI MASALA$15.95
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with hot spices & green chili. Gluten-free.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4931 South Route 59, Naperville

Avg 3.9 (786 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
