Chili in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chili
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|CAULIFLOWER CHILI GARLIC
|$12.50
|TANGY CHILI GARLIC TOFU
|$11.50
Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, diced bell peppers & onions in chili garlic sauce
|SOFT SHELL CRAB IN CHILI GARLIC SAUCE
|$22.95
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
|$5.00
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Southwest Chili Cup
|$4.19
Southwest style white chicken chili with corn, beans, and poblano peppers for a slightly spicy finish.
|SW Chili Con Queso
|$9.49
Tortilla chips served with a combination of white cheese, chili, and pico de gallo
More about Fiamme
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Fiamme Chili Oil
|$15.00
Our Homemade Chili Oil starts off as our Herbaceous Oil, then with a blend of Red pepper chili flakes, roasted garlic, and fresh thyme. the oil becomes a delicious compliment to any dish!
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Chili
|$6.99
More about Indian Harvest
Indian Harvest
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|Onion Lime & Chili Small
Only one per order.
|LAMB CHILI MASALA
|$16.95
Finely cut lamb cooked with hot spices, herbs & green chilies..... a delight for spice lovers. Gluten-free.
|CHICKEN CHILI MASALA
|$15.95
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with hot spices & green chili. Gluten-free.