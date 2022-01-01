Chips and salsa in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Guaca-Salsa & Chips
|$7.50
avocado, tomatillo, serrano. (6oz)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Chips And Salsa
|$6.99
our homemade salsa served with crispy tri-color chips
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|SALSA & CHIPS
|$8.00
Roasted Organic Tomato/Tomatillo Salsa and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
