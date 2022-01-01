Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
More about Front Street Cantina
Item pic

 

Lil Donkeys

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guaca-Salsa & Chips$7.50
avocado, tomatillo, serrano. (6oz)
More about Lil Donkeys
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips And Salsa$6.99
our homemade salsa served with crispy tri-color chips
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips N Salsa$4.19
More about Taps N Tenders
Item pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALSA & CHIPS$8.00
Roasted Organic Tomato/Tomatillo Salsa and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
SALSA & CHIPS$8.00
Roasted Organic Tomato/Tomatillo Salsa and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
More about FIRE IT UP
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chips & Salsa$6.99
Crisp tri-color tortilla chips served with homemade salsa
Small Chips & Salsa$3.99
A smaller portion of our crisp tri-color tortilla chips served with homemade
salsa
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

French Fries

Veggie Tacos

Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Carrot Cake

Eggplant Parm

Grits

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston