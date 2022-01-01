Chopped salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Rosebud Naperville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Southwest BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with corn tortilla strips.
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Lunch Chopped Salad
|$9.99
lunch sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
|Chopped Salad
|$14.99
crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
More about Zade's Lounge
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
iceberg + romaine, pepperoni, aged provolone, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, marinated artichokes, red onion, castelvetrano olives, fried chickpeas, celery, piquillo peppers, creamy italian dressing
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Chopped Salad
|$11.79
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, smoked chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, pasta, cheese and your choice of dressing
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Chopped Salad
|$8.99
Hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing on the side.