Chopped salad in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$17.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with corn tortilla strips.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Chopped Salad$9.99
lunch sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
Chopped Salad$14.99
crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

Zade's Lounge

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
iceberg + romaine, pepperoni, aged provolone, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, marinated artichokes, red onion, castelvetrano olives, fried chickpeas, celery, piquillo peppers, creamy italian dressing
More about Zade's Lounge
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$11.79
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, smoked chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, pasta, cheese and your choice of dressing
More about Taps N Tenders
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$8.99
Hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing on the side.
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chopped Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, jalapeños, green
onions, corn, black olives, crumbled tortilla chips and
shredded cheese tossed in our homemade
sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

Map

