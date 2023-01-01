Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Clams
Naperville restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
Avg 3.5
(235 reviews)
L Linguine with Clams
$23.95
L Baked Clams
$14.95
Linguine with Clams
$31.00
More about Rosebud Naperville
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
No reviews yet
Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sushi
$6.50
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
More about Wild Tuna
