Clams in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve clams

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Linguine with Clams$23.95
L Baked Clams$14.95
Linguine with Clams$31.00
Wild Tuna

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sushi$6.50
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
