Cobb salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve cobb salad
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.