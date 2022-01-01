Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

