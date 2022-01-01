Cookies in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve cookies
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Chocolate Cookie Crumble Bismark
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismarck, chocolate custard, Tahitian vanilla icing, chocolate cookie crumbles
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville
|Coffee Chocolate Cookie
|$3.75
Our signature milk chocolate cookie made with our own coffee and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
|Peanut Butter Cookie GF/ Vegan
|$4.50
Our Gluten Free and Vegan friendly peanut butter cookie topped with candied peanuts!
|Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie
|$3.75
A milk chocolate chip cookie with hazelnuts throughout and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
5 Jackson Ave, Naperville
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.25
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles
|Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)
|$2.25
Oatmeal Cookie with coconut
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Cookies N Cream Shake
|$5.49
|Shake of the Month-Cookie Monster
|$6.99
A blue vanilla shake with chips ahoy crumbles blended in. Served with whip cream, more cookie crumbles and a whole cookie!
|Scoop Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
|$2.19
Cafe Cebu
790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville
|Ube Crinkle Cookie
|$3.00
|Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie
|$2.75
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.99
Save room for dessert?