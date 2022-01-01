Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Firecakes

50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cookie Crumble Bismark$3.25
Yeast-raised bismarck, chocolate custard, Tahitian vanilla icing, chocolate cookie crumbles
More about Firecakes
Item pic

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Chocolate Cookie$3.75
Our signature milk chocolate cookie made with our own coffee and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
Peanut Butter Cookie GF/ Vegan$4.50
Our Gluten Free and Vegan friendly peanut butter cookie topped with candied peanuts!
Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie$3.75
A milk chocolate chip cookie with hazelnuts throughout and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville
Item pic

 

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville

5 Jackson Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Cookie$2.25
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles
Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)$2.25
Oatmeal Cookie with coconut
More about JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies N Cream Shake$5.49
Shake of the Month-Cookie Monster$6.99
A blue vanilla shake with chips ahoy crumbles blended in. Served with whip cream, more cookie crumbles and a whole cookie!
Scoop Cookies and Cream Ice Cream$2.19
More about Taps N Tenders
Ube Crinkle Cookie image

 

Cafe Cebu

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Crinkle Cookie$3.00
Calamansi Cheese Crinkle Cookie$2.75
More about Cafe Cebu
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.99
Save room for dessert?
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie$7.99
Loaded with creamy peanut butter, honey roasted
peanuts, and chunks of Reese’s peanut butter cups,
served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

