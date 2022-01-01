Crepes in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve crepes
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Kid Nutella Crepe
|$8.00
|Crepe Limon
|$11.00
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote.
|Garden Crepes
|$12.00
2 Crepes filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms, mozzarella.
Topped with hollandaise sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|New Strawberry Special Crepes
|$11.99
|Nutella Crepes
|$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
|West Coast Crepes
|$11.59
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Meson Sabika
1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville
|Crepe con Queso
|$8.95
Crepe stuffed with Mascarpone cheese custard and served with caramel and chocolate sauces
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Swedish Crepes Combo
|$14.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, choice of two pattied sausage or links or two Applewood bacon
|Swedish Crepes a la carte
|$10.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar.