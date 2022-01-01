Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve crepes

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Nutella Crepe$8.00
Crepe Limon$11.00
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote.
Garden Crepes$12.00
2 Crepes filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms, mozzarella.
Topped with hollandaise sauce.
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
New Strawberry Special Crepes$11.99
Nutella Crepes$11.59
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
West Coast Crepes$11.59
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crepe con Queso$8.95
Crepe stuffed with Mascarpone cheese custard and served with caramel and chocolate sauces
More about Meson Sabika
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Swedish Crepes Combo$14.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, choice of two pattied sausage or links or two Applewood bacon
Swedish Crepes a la carte$10.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

