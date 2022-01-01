Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve cucumber salad

The Swine Cellar image

 

The Swine Cellar

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.00
More about The Swine Cellar
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato and Cucumber Salad$10.99
Fresh marinated tomato chunks, sliced cucumbers, feta cheese, served atop our house blend of romaine and spring mix served with a house made lemon vinaigrette
More about Taps N Tenders

