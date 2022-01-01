Curry in Naperville
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|CHICKEN THAI CURRY
|$19.50
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce
|BC DELUXE VEGETABLE THAI CURRY
|$16.95
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce
Meson Sabika
1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville
|Pollo al Curry
|$11.95
Chicken curry salad with red grapes and celery
Indian Harvest
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|EGG CURRY
|$15.95
Boiled whole eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions hot spices. Gluten-free.
|SHRIMP CURRY
|$17.95
Succulent shrimp cooked in an aromatic curry sauce. Gluten-free.
|MEERUT GOAT CURRY
|$17.95
Homestyle bone-in mutton curry brought to you from the city of Meerut. Gluten-free.