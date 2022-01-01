French toast in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve french toast
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|French Toast Fingers
|$8.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.00
Best ever! 2 Cinnamon Rolls cut in half, dipped in our signature French Toast batter, with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Sugar
|Strawberry French Toast
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|French Toast Combo
|$12.99
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$12.99
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
|$12.99
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.