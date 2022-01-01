Garden salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve garden salad
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Halved walnuts, dried cranberries, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.25
Garden blend lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers red onion, and olives.
|Reg Garden Salad
|$6.50
