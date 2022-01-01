Garden salad in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.99
Halved walnuts, dried cranberries, carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$3.25
Garden blend lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers red onion, and olives.
Reg Garden Salad$6.50
Garden blend lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers red onion, and olives.
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

