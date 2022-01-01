Gnocchi in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Bolognese$23.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Gnocchi & Short Ribs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi & Short Ribs$30.00
chicken stock beurre monté, pickled fennel & fresno chili
More about Santo Cielo
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi Pomodoro$16.45
Hand rolled pasta with potato in a fresh grape tomato sauce with sauteed wild mushroom, basil and fresh mozzarella
Gnocchi
Choose type of sauce and protein
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

