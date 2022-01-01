Gnocchi in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Rosebud Naperville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$23.95
More about Santo Cielo
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Gnocchi & Short Ribs
|$30.00
chicken stock beurre monté, pickled fennel & fresno chili
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Gnocchi Pomodoro
|$16.45
Hand rolled pasta with potato in a fresh grape tomato sauce with sauteed wild mushroom, basil and fresh mozzarella
|Gnocchi
Choose type of sauce and protein