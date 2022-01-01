Grits in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve grits
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Grits Galore
|$12.00
Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Regular Grits Cup
|$3.89
