Grits in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve grits

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits Galore$12.00
Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Grits Cup$3.89
Cheese Grits Cup$3.89
Cheese Grits Cup$3.89
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Grits$5.99
Cubed Parmesan Grits fried to perfection and dusted with cajun seasoning. Served with pizza sauce for dipping
More about Taps N Tenders

