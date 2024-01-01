Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Gyoza
Naperville restaurants that serve gyoza
White Crane Retro Thai & Sushi
1715 Freedom Drive, Naperville
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$7.95
Pot stickers served with sweet sesame soy sauce
More about White Crane Retro Thai & Sushi
Wild Tuna -
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$6.75
Pork and veggie-filled dumplings (6), steamed or fried
More about Wild Tuna -
