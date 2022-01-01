Hot chocolate in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Firecakes
50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville
|Hot Chocolate - 12oz
|$4.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valrhona chocolate
|Hot Chocolate - 16oz
|$5.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valhrona chocolate
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Hot Chocolate
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville
|10oz Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.
|20oz Hot Chocolate
|$6.50
