Hot chocolate in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

50 S Main Street Suite 136, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate - 12oz$4.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valrhona chocolate
Hot Chocolate - 16oz$5.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valhrona chocolate
More about Firecakes
Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
10oz Hot Chocolate$5.00
Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.
20oz Hot Chocolate$6.50
Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville

