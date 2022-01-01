Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve hummus

Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Hummus$2.99
Hummus Wrap$12.99
roasted red pepper hummus, baby spinach, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved carrots, and pesto mayo in a grilled tomato basil tortilla and served with our homemade chips and salsa
Hummus & Pita$11.99
roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita triangles, celery sticks, and cucumber slices
More about Up North Ale House
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Pita$14.99
Roasted red pepper hummus served with
toasted pita bread, celery sticks, carrots, and cucumber slices
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

