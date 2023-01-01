Kebabs in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kebab$14.99
Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
More about Golconda
Item pic

 

Bombay Eats - Naperville

1763 Freedom Drive, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Kebab Wrap$6.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
Beef Kebab Rice Bowl$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
More about Bombay Eats - Naperville
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN KATHI KEBAB (4pcs)$13.95
Light flat bread brushed with egg wash & stuffed with chicken chunks, onions & served with mint sauce.
SEEKH KEBAB$18.50
Ground lamb seasoned with herbs & spices rolled on skewers then cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
MEERUT MEAT KEBABS (serves 2-4)$14.95
A Meerut specialty of kebabs of chicken and lamb.
More about Indian Harvest.

