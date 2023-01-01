Kebabs in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve kebabs
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$14.99
Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
Bombay Eats - Naperville
1763 Freedom Drive, Naperville
|Beef Kebab Wrap
|$6.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
|Beef Kebab Rice Bowl
|$12.49
Hand-formed & grilled lean ground beef mixed with a blend of spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|CHICKEN KATHI KEBAB (4pcs)
|$13.95
Light flat bread brushed with egg wash & stuffed with chicken chunks, onions & served with mint sauce.
|SEEKH KEBAB
|$18.50
Ground lamb seasoned with herbs & spices rolled on skewers then cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
|MEERUT MEAT KEBABS (serves 2-4)
|$14.95
A Meerut specialty of kebabs of chicken and lamb.